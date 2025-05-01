Which of the following represents the basic accounting equation?
A
Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues
B
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
C
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
D
Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the basic accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It states that the total assets of a company are equal to the sum of its liabilities and owner's equity.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the basic accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Compare each option to the basic accounting equation to determine which one matches the correct formula.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by identifying any deviations from the basic accounting equation. For example, 'Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues' and 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity' do not align with the correct formula.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is 'Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity,' as this represents the fundamental relationship in accounting.
