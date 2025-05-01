The understatement of the beginning inventory balance causes:
A
An overstatement of cost of goods sold and an understatement of net income
B
No effect on cost of goods sold or net income
C
An understatement of cost of goods sold and an overstatement of net income
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between inventory and cost of goods sold (COGS): Beginning inventory is part of the formula used to calculate COGS. The formula is: . If beginning inventory is understated, it directly impacts the calculation of COGS.
Analyze the impact of an understated beginning inventory on COGS: If the beginning inventory is understated, the total COGS will be lower than it should be because the starting point of the calculation is reduced.
Understand the relationship between COGS and net income: Net income is calculated as . If COGS is understated, net income will be overstated because less expense is deducted from revenue.
Connect the concepts: An understated beginning inventory leads to an understated COGS, which in turn causes an overstated net income. This is because the lower COGS inflates the profit margin.
Summarize the correct answer: The correct answer is 'An understatement of cost of goods sold and an overstatement of net income,' as the understated beginning inventory reduces COGS and increases net income.
