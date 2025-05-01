The understatement of the ending inventory balance causes which of the following effects on net income for the period?
A
Net income to be overstated
B
No effect on net income
C
Net income to be understated
D
Net income to be unaffected in the following period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between inventory and net income: Ending inventory is a component of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) calculation, which directly affects net income. COGS = Beginning Inventory + Purchases - Ending Inventory.
Analyze the impact of an understated ending inventory: If the ending inventory is understated, the COGS will be overstated because a smaller ending inventory value is subtracted in the formula.
Recognize the effect of overstated COGS: When COGS is overstated, net income is understated because Net Income = Revenue - Expenses, and COGS is an expense.
Consider the following period: The understated ending inventory in the current period becomes the beginning inventory for the next period. This will cause the COGS in the next period to be understated, leading to an overstated net income in the following period.
Conclude the overall effect: The understatement of ending inventory causes net income to be understated in the current period and overstated in the following period, maintaining the balance over time.
