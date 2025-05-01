Excess inventory results in all of the following except:
A
Increased storage costs
B
Improved cash flow
C
Potential for inventory write-downs
D
Higher risk of obsolescence
1
Understand the concept of excess inventory: Excess inventory refers to having more stock than is needed to meet current demand. This can lead to various financial and operational challenges for a business.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option represents a potential consequence of excess inventory. Evaluate whether each consequence aligns with the characteristics of excess inventory.
Option 1: Increased storage costs - Excess inventory requires additional space for storage, which increases costs such as rent, utilities, and insurance. This is a valid consequence of excess inventory.
Option 3: Potential for inventory write-downs - Excess inventory may become outdated or unsellable, leading to write-downs or losses in the value of inventory. This is another valid consequence.
Option 4: Higher risk of obsolescence - Excess inventory increases the likelihood that products will become obsolete due to changes in market demand or technology. This is also a valid consequence. The correct answer is 'Improved cash flow,' as excess inventory ties up cash in unsold goods, reducing cash flow rather than improving it.
