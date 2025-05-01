Suppose your bank honors a check that you deposited from a customer, but later the check is returned as NSF (non-sufficient funds). Which type of receivable does this situation most directly affect?
A
Interest Receivable
B
Notes Receivable
C
Advances to Employees
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of NSF (non-sufficient funds): NSF checks occur when a customer writes a check, but their bank account does not have enough funds to cover the amount. This results in the check being returned to the depositor's bank.
Identify the type of receivable affected: Receivables represent amounts owed to the business. In this case, the NSF check indicates that the customer still owes the business money, which directly impacts Accounts Receivable.
Clarify why other receivable types are not affected: Interest Receivable relates to interest earned but not yet received, Notes Receivable refers to formal written promises to pay, and Advances to Employees are funds given to employees for future expenses. None of these are relevant to the NSF check scenario.
Relate the NSF check to Accounts Receivable: When the check is returned, the amount initially credited to the bank account must be reversed, and the customer's outstanding balance in Accounts Receivable must be reinstated.
Summarize the impact: The NSF check increases the balance in Accounts Receivable because the customer still owes the business the amount of the check.
