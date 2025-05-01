When a company sells its accounts receivable to a bank and the bank treats the company as a borrower, which type of arrangement is most likely in place?
A
Assignment of receivables as an outright sale
B
Pledging of receivables as collateral for a loan
C
Factoring of receivables with recourse
D
Factoring of receivables without recourse
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. Companies may use these receivables to secure financing or sell them outright to manage cash flow.
Clarify the term 'pledging of receivables': Pledging receivables involves using accounts receivable as collateral for a loan. The company retains ownership of the receivables and is responsible for collecting them, but the lender has a claim on the proceeds if the loan is not repaid.
Differentiate 'factoring with recourse' and 'factoring without recourse': Factoring with recourse means the company sells its receivables to a factor (third party) but retains the risk of non-payment by customers. Factoring without recourse transfers both ownership and risk to the factor, meaning the company is not liable for uncollected receivables.
Analyze the arrangement described in the problem: The bank treats the company as a borrower, which indicates that the receivables are being used as collateral for a loan rather than being sold outright. This aligns with the concept of pledging receivables.
Conclude the correct arrangement: Based on the description, the most likely arrangement is 'Pledging of receivables as collateral for a loan,' as the company retains ownership and the receivables are used to secure financing.
