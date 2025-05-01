Which of the following is an example of a disadvantage associated with a partnership?
A
Unlimited liability for partners
B
Easy transfer of ownership
C
Limited access to capital
D
Double taxation of profits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a partnership: A partnership is a business structure where two or more individuals share ownership, profits, and liabilities. It is distinct from corporations and sole proprietorships.
Review the disadvantages of a partnership: Partnerships often have disadvantages such as unlimited liability for partners, limited access to capital, and potential conflicts between partners.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine if it aligns with the disadvantages of a partnership. For example, 'Unlimited liability for partners' is a key disadvantage because partners are personally responsible for the debts of the business.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Easy transfer of ownership' is not a disadvantage of a partnership; in fact, transferring ownership in a partnership can be complex. Similarly, 'Double taxation of profits' is a disadvantage of corporations, not partnerships.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, identify 'Unlimited liability for partners' as the correct example of a disadvantage associated with a partnership.
