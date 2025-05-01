Which of the following is NOT an advantage of operating as a wholly owned subsidiary?
A
Ability to protect proprietary technology and processes
B
Reduced financial risk due to shared ownership
C
Greater control over operations and decision-making
D
Full retention of profits generated by the subsidiary
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a wholly owned subsidiary. A wholly owned subsidiary is a company whose entire stock is owned by another company, typically the parent company. This structure allows the parent company to have full control over the subsidiary's operations and decision-making.
Step 2: Analyze the advantages of operating as a wholly owned subsidiary. These include: (a) the ability to protect proprietary technology and processes, (b) greater control over operations and decision-making, and (c) full retention of profits generated by the subsidiary.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Reduced financial risk due to shared ownership.' In the case of a wholly owned subsidiary, there is no shared ownership because the parent company owns 100% of the subsidiary. Therefore, this statement does not align with the characteristics of a wholly owned subsidiary.
Step 4: Compare the given options to identify which one does not represent an advantage of operating as a wholly owned subsidiary. The correct answer is the one that contradicts the nature of wholly owned subsidiaries, which is 'Reduced financial risk due to shared ownership.'
Step 5: Conclude that the other options (ability to protect proprietary technology, greater control over operations, and full retention of profits) are valid advantages of wholly owned subsidiaries, while the incorrect statement highlights a concept that applies to joint ventures or partnerships instead.
