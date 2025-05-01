Which statement about the functional areas in business organizations is correct?
A
Functional areas are only concerned with external stakeholders.
B
Each functional area operates independently and does not interact with other areas.
C
Functional areas in business organizations are only relevant for manufacturing companies.
D
The main functional areas typically include marketing, finance, operations, and human resources.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of functional areas in business organizations. Functional areas refer to specialized departments or divisions within a company that focus on specific aspects of the business, such as marketing, finance, operations, and human resources.
Clarify the role of functional areas. These areas are not solely concerned with external stakeholders; they also interact with internal stakeholders and contribute to the overall functioning of the organization.
Recognize the interdependence of functional areas. Functional areas do not operate independently; they collaborate and interact with each other to achieve organizational goals. For example, marketing may work with finance to set budgets for campaigns.
Note that functional areas are relevant across all types of businesses, not just manufacturing companies. Service-based companies, retail businesses, and others also have functional areas to manage their operations effectively.
Conclude that the correct statement is: 'The main functional areas typically include marketing, finance, operations, and human resources,' as it accurately describes the key components of functional areas in business organizations.
