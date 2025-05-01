Compared to a sole proprietorship, which of the following is a primary advantage of forming a corporation?
A
Direct control by the owner over all business decisions
B
Fewer government regulations
C
Simpler tax filing requirements
D
Limited liability for owners
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'limited liability': In a corporation, owners (shareholders) are not personally liable for the company's debts or legal obligations beyond their investment in the company. This is a key advantage compared to a sole proprietorship, where the owner is personally responsible for all liabilities.
Compare the characteristics of a sole proprietorship and a corporation: A sole proprietorship offers direct control by the owner, fewer government regulations, and simpler tax filing requirements. However, it does not provide limited liability, which is a significant disadvantage.
Recognize the primary advantage of forming a corporation: The limited liability feature protects the personal assets of the owners, making it a safer option for individuals who want to invest in a business without risking their personal wealth.
Eliminate incorrect options: Direct control by the owner, fewer government regulations, and simpler tax filing requirements are not advantages of a corporation. These are characteristics of a sole proprietorship.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Limited liability for owners,' as this is the defining advantage of forming a corporation compared to a sole proprietorship.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian