What usually happens to a business when its sole proprietor dies?
A
The business legally ceases to exist.
B
The business automatically becomes a corporation.
C
Ownership is automatically transferred to the government.
D
The business continues to operate under the same name indefinitely.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is not legally separate from its owner, meaning the owner and the business are considered the same entity for legal and tax purposes.
Recognize the legal implications of the owner's death: Since the sole proprietorship is tied directly to the owner, the business does not have a separate legal existence. When the owner dies, the business ceases to exist legally.
Clarify why the business does not automatically become a corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity that requires formal registration and specific legal processes to establish. A sole proprietorship cannot transform into a corporation automatically upon the owner's death.
Explain why ownership is not transferred to the government: Ownership of the business assets may pass to the deceased owner's heirs or estate, but the government does not automatically take ownership of the business.
Highlight why the business cannot continue indefinitely under the same name: Without the legal existence of the sole proprietor, the business cannot operate under the same name unless the heirs or estate decide to establish a new business entity.
