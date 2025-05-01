Which of the following is NOT a primary type of accounting used in business?
A
Tax accounting
B
Managerial accounting
C
Production accounting
D
Financial accounting
Step 1: Understand the primary types of accounting used in business. These include Financial Accounting, Managerial Accounting, and Tax Accounting. Each serves a distinct purpose in the business environment.
Step 2: Financial Accounting focuses on preparing financial statements for external stakeholders, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Step 3: Managerial Accounting is used internally by management to make decisions, plan, and control operations. It involves budgeting, forecasting, and performance evaluation.
Step 4: Tax Accounting deals with compliance with tax laws and regulations, ensuring accurate reporting and payment of taxes.
Step 5: Production Accounting is not considered a primary type of accounting in business. It is more specific to industries like film and television production, where it tracks costs and budgets for projects.
