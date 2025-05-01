Which of the following is a stockholders' equity account?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Common Stock
C
Prepaid Expenses
D
Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity represents the owners' claim to the assets of a corporation after all liabilities have been deducted. It includes accounts such as Common Stock, Retained Earnings, and Additional Paid-In Capital.
Review the options provided in the problem: Accounts Payable, Common Stock, Prepaid Expenses, and Inventory.
Identify the nature of each account: Accounts Payable is a liability account, Prepaid Expenses is an asset account, and Inventory is also an asset account.
Recognize that Common Stock is part of stockholders' equity because it represents ownership in the corporation and is issued to shareholders in exchange for their investment.
Conclude that the correct answer is Common Stock, as it is the only account listed that falls under stockholders' equity.
