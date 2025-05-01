Which of the following questions would a firm's business strategy ideally answer?
A
How should the firm record its financial transactions?
B
What markets or customer segments should the firm target?
C
What is the appropriate tax rate for the firm's industry?
D
How often should the firm conduct internal audits?
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a firm's business strategy. A business strategy is a plan that outlines how a company will achieve its goals, compete in the market, and satisfy customer needs. It focuses on long-term objectives and decision-making related to markets, customers, and competitive positioning.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. The options include questions about financial transactions, customer segments, tax rates, and internal audits. Consider which of these aligns with the purpose of a business strategy.
Step 3: Eliminate options that are unrelated to strategic decision-making. For example, recording financial transactions and conducting internal audits are operational or compliance-related tasks, not strategic decisions.
Step 4: Focus on the option that addresses market or customer targeting. A firm's business strategy should ideally answer questions about which markets or customer segments to target, as this is central to achieving competitive advantage and fulfilling the firm's objectives.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the question about markets or customer segments, as it directly relates to the core purpose of a business strategy.
