Which of the following types of accounts allows you to write checks from the account?
A
Money market mutual fund
B
Checking account
C
Certificate of deposit (CD)
D
Savings account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of account listed in the problem. A checking account is specifically designed to allow you to write checks and make frequent transactions, while other accounts may have restrictions or different purposes.
Review the purpose of a money market mutual fund. These accounts typically invest in short-term securities and may offer limited check-writing privileges, but they are not primarily designed for frequent transactions like a checking account.
Examine the features of a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs are time deposits that lock in your money for a fixed period in exchange for interest. They do not allow check-writing or frequent withdrawals.
Analyze the functionality of a savings account. Savings accounts are designed for storing money and earning interest, but they generally do not allow check-writing privileges.
Conclude that the checking account is the correct answer because it is specifically designed to allow you to write checks and perform frequent transactions, unlike the other types of accounts listed.
