Which of the following is NOT a type of permanent life insurance?
A
Term life insurance
B
Universal life insurance
C
Variable life insurance
D
Whole life insurance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of permanent life insurance: Permanent life insurance provides coverage for the insured's entire lifetime and includes a cash value component that grows over time. Examples include whole life insurance, universal life insurance, and variable life insurance.
Review the characteristics of term life insurance: Term life insurance provides coverage for a specific period (e.g., 10, 20, or 30 years) and does not include a cash value component. It is not considered permanent life insurance because it expires after the term ends.
Compare term life insurance with permanent life insurance: Permanent life insurance policies are designed to last a lifetime and include a savings or investment component, while term life insurance is temporary and purely for coverage during a specified term.
Identify the types of permanent life insurance listed in the options: Universal life insurance, variable life insurance, and whole life insurance are all types of permanent life insurance because they provide lifetime coverage and include a cash value component.
Conclude that term life insurance is NOT a type of permanent life insurance, as it does not meet the criteria of lifetime coverage or a cash value component.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian