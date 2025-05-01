Receiving cash from customers for services rendered
D
Paying salaries to employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of noncash transactions: These are transactions that do not involve the exchange of cash but still impact the financial statements. Examples include barter transactions or exchanges of assets for equity.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Determine whether cash is involved in the transaction or if it is a noncash transaction.
Option 1: Issuing common stock in exchange for equipment. This involves exchanging equity (common stock) for equipment, which does not involve cash. This is a noncash transaction.
Option 2: Purchasing inventory with cash. This involves the use of cash to acquire inventory, making it a cash transaction.
Option 3: Receiving cash from customers for services rendered and Option 4: Paying salaries to employees both involve cash exchanges, making them cash transactions. Therefore, the correct answer is Option 1.
