Which of the following is a similarity between unemployment insurance benefits and workers' compensation benefits?
A
Both require the recipient to be actively seeking new employment.
B
Both are only available to self-employed individuals.
C
Both provide financial support to individuals who are unable to work due to circumstances beyond their control.
D
Both are funded entirely by employee payroll deductions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concepts of unemployment insurance benefits and workers' compensation benefits. Unemployment insurance provides financial support to individuals who lose their jobs due to circumstances beyond their control, while workers' compensation benefits provide financial support to individuals who are injured or become ill due to their job.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy based on the definitions and purposes of unemployment insurance and workers' compensation.
Step 3: Consider the requirement for actively seeking new employment. Unemployment insurance typically requires recipients to actively seek new employment, but workers' compensation does not have this requirement.
Step 4: Examine the funding sources for both benefits. Unemployment insurance is funded through employer payroll taxes, while workers' compensation is generally funded by employers, not through employee payroll deductions.
Step 5: Identify the correct similarity. Both unemployment insurance and workers' compensation provide financial support to individuals who are unable to work due to circumstances beyond their control, which aligns with the correct answer provided in the question.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian