A borrower with bad credit is likely to be charged:
A
the same interest rate as borrowers with good credit
B
no interest on notes receivable
C
a higher interest rate on notes receivable
D
a lower interest rate on notes receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit risk: Borrowers with bad credit are considered higher risk because they have a history of not repaying debts on time or defaulting. Lenders compensate for this risk by charging higher interest rates.
Review the relationship between creditworthiness and interest rates: Good credit typically results in lower interest rates because the borrower is less risky, while bad credit leads to higher interest rates due to increased risk for the lender.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze each option provided in the problem. For example, 'the same interest rate as borrowers with good credit' is incorrect because credit risk directly impacts interest rates.
Focus on the correct option: 'A higher interest rate on notes receivable' aligns with the principle that lenders charge higher rates to borrowers with bad credit to offset the risk of default.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is based on the financial accounting principle that interest rates are adjusted according to the borrower's creditworthiness, ensuring lenders are compensated for taking on higher risk.
