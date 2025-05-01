A(n) ______ is the legal right to receive cash from a credit sale and represents an asset of the company.
A
unearned revenue
B
accounts receivable
C
notes payable
D
prepaid expense
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable is the legal right to receive cash from a credit sale. It represents an asset because it is money owed to the company by customers who have purchased goods or services on credit.
Analyze the options provided: Unearned revenue refers to cash received before goods or services are provided, which is a liability. Notes payable is a liability representing amounts owed by the company. Prepaid expense is an asset but represents payments made in advance for future expenses, not cash owed to the company.
Identify the correct term: Based on the definition provided in the question, the term that matches the description of 'the legal right to receive cash from a credit sale and represents an asset of the company' is accounts receivable.
Relate accounts receivable to financial statements: Accounts receivable is reported as a current asset on the balance sheet because it is expected to be converted into cash within the operating cycle of the business.
Review the importance of accounts receivable: It is crucial for businesses to manage accounts receivable effectively to ensure timely collection of cash and maintain healthy cash flow.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian