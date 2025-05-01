Which of the following is an example of secured credit?
A
A loan backed by collateral, such as a mortgage
B
A credit card receivable
C
A trade receivable from a regular customer
D
An open account with no collateral
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of secured credit: Secured credit refers to a loan or credit arrangement that is backed by collateral, which is an asset pledged by the borrower to secure repayment. If the borrower defaults, the lender can seize the collateral to recover the loan amount.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it involves collateral. Collateral is a key characteristic of secured credit.
Option 1: 'A loan backed by collateral, such as a mortgage' - This is an example of secured credit because the loan is backed by an asset (e.g., property in the case of a mortgage).
Option 2: 'A credit card receivable' - Credit card receivables are typically unsecured, as they do not involve collateral.
Option 3: 'A trade receivable from a regular customer' and Option 4: 'An open account with no collateral' - Both are examples of unsecured credit because they do not involve collateral.
