Which of the following is a job function of the controller?
A
Auditing the company's financial records as an external party
B
Managing the company's investment portfolio
C
Preparing financial statements for external reporting
D
Setting tax policy for the government
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a controller in financial accounting. A controller is responsible for overseeing the accounting operations of a company, ensuring accurate financial reporting, and compliance with accounting standards.
Review the job functions listed in the problem. The controller's primary responsibilities typically include preparing financial statements, managing internal controls, and ensuring compliance with regulations.
Eliminate options that do not align with the controller's role. For example, auditing the company's financial records as an external party is the role of an external auditor, not the controller.
Consider the option 'Managing the company's investment portfolio.' This is typically the responsibility of a financial manager or investment manager, not the controller.
Identify the correct answer: 'Preparing financial statements for external reporting.' This is a core function of the controller, as they ensure the company's financial statements are accurate and ready for external stakeholders.
