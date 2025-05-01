Which of the following is an example of a net brokerage agreement?
A
An agreement where the broker is paid only if the client makes a profit.
B
An agreement where the broker's commission is based on the net proceeds after expenses are deducted.
C
An agreement where the broker's commission is calculated on the gross sales amount.
D
An agreement where the broker receives a fixed salary regardless of sales.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a net brokerage agreement: A net brokerage agreement is a type of arrangement where the broker's commission is calculated based on the net proceeds after expenses are deducted. This means the broker's earnings depend on the amount remaining after all costs associated with the transaction are subtracted.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Carefully read each option and identify which one aligns with the definition of a net brokerage agreement.
Option 1: 'An agreement where the broker is paid only if the client makes a profit.' This does not specify that the commission is based on net proceeds after expenses, so it does not fit the definition.
Option 2: 'An agreement where the broker's commission is based on the net proceeds after expenses are deducted.' This directly matches the definition of a net brokerage agreement.
Option 3: 'An agreement where the broker's commission is calculated on the gross sales amount.' This refers to gross sales, not net proceeds, so it does not fit the definition. Option 4: 'An agreement where the broker receives a fixed salary regardless of sales.' This is a fixed salary arrangement, not a commission-based agreement, so it does not fit the definition.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian