What is the primary purpose of a fixed period settlement option in financial accounting?
A
To provide regular payments to a beneficiary over a specified period of time
B
To invest the proceeds in stocks and bonds for capital appreciation
C
To transfer ownership of the asset to another party immediately
D
To allow the beneficiary to receive the entire amount as a lump sum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a fixed period settlement option: This is a financial arrangement where the proceeds from an asset or policy are distributed to a beneficiary in regular payments over a specified period of time, rather than as a lump sum.
Analyze the purpose of this option: The primary goal is to ensure steady income for the beneficiary over a defined period, which can be beneficial for financial planning and stability.
Compare the given choices: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the definition and purpose of a fixed period settlement option.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, investing proceeds in stocks and bonds for capital appreciation or transferring ownership immediately does not align with the concept of regular payments over time.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct choice is the one that describes providing regular payments to a beneficiary over a specified period of time.
