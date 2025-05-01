When making keep or replace decisions, management should consider which of the following?
A
Costs that are the same under both options
B
Historical purchase price of the asset
C
Sunk costs that have already been incurred
D
Relevant costs and benefits that differ between alternatives
1
Understand the concept of relevant costs: Relevant costs are those costs and benefits that differ between decision alternatives. They are the only costs that should be considered when making decisions, as they directly impact the outcome.
Identify irrelevant costs: Costs that are the same under both options, historical purchase prices, and sunk costs are considered irrelevant because they do not change regardless of the decision made.
Focus on future costs and benefits: Relevant costs are future-oriented and include any incremental costs or savings that arise from choosing one alternative over another.
Analyze the alternatives: Compare the costs and benefits of each option, ensuring that only the relevant costs and benefits are included in the analysis.
Make the decision: Based on the comparison of relevant costs and benefits, choose the alternative that provides the greatest net benefit or minimizes costs.
