Which of the following statements is NOT true about fraud?
A
The fraud triangle consists of opportunity, pressure, and rationalization.
B
Internal controls are designed to help prevent and detect fraud.
C
Fraud can only occur in large organizations with complex systems.
D
Fraud typically involves intentional deception for personal gain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of fraud. Fraud typically involves intentional deception for personal gain, and it can occur in any organization, regardless of size or complexity.
Step 2: Learn about the fraud triangle. The fraud triangle consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. These elements explain the conditions under which fraud is likely to occur.
Step 3: Recognize the role of internal controls. Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by organizations to help prevent and detect fraud, ensuring the integrity of financial reporting.
Step 4: Analyze the statement 'Fraud can only occur in large organizations with complex systems.' This statement is incorrect because fraud can occur in organizations of any size, including small businesses, due to vulnerabilities in their systems or processes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the statement that fraud can only occur in large organizations with complex systems, as it is not true based on the principles of fraud and internal controls.
