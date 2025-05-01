Which of the following statements is true regarding the fraud triangle in financial accounting?
A
The fraud triangle consists of opportunity, pressure, and rationalization.
B
The fraud triangle includes detection, prevention, and correction.
C
The fraud triangle is only applicable to manufacturing fraud.
D
The fraud triangle focuses solely on internal controls.
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle: The fraud triangle is a model used in financial accounting to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. It consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization.
Clarify the meaning of each element: Opportunity refers to the ability to commit fraud due to weak internal controls or lack of oversight. Pressure refers to financial or personal stress that motivates an individual to commit fraud. Rationalization is the justification or reasoning an individual uses to make fraudulent actions seem acceptable.
Evaluate the first statement: 'The fraud triangle consists of opportunity, pressure, and rationalization.' This aligns with the definition of the fraud triangle and is likely the correct answer.
Analyze the second statement: 'The fraud triangle includes detection, prevention, and correction.' This is incorrect because these are elements of fraud management, not the fraud triangle.
Review the third and fourth statements: 'The fraud triangle is only applicable to manufacturing fraud' and 'The fraud triangle focuses solely on internal controls.' Both are incorrect because the fraud triangle applies broadly to all types of fraud and includes factors beyond internal controls.
