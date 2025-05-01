Which of the following is an example of an external recruitment source?
A
Promotions within the organization
B
Online job postings on public job boards
C
Employee referrals from current staff
D
Transfers between departments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of external recruitment sources: External recruitment refers to the process of seeking candidates from outside the organization to fill job vacancies. This contrasts with internal recruitment, which involves promoting or transferring existing employees within the organization.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it represents an internal or external recruitment source.
Option 1: 'Promotions within the organization' - This is an internal recruitment source because it involves advancing current employees to higher positions within the organization.
Option 3: 'Employee referrals from current staff' - While referrals may involve external candidates, the process is initiated internally by current employees, making it a hybrid but not purely external.
Option 4: 'Transfers between departments' - This is an internal recruitment source because it involves moving existing employees between departments within the organization. Therefore, the correct example of an external recruitment source is 'Online job postings on public job boards,' as it targets candidates outside the organization.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian