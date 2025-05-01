Which of the following is prohibited from being an S corporation shareholder?
A U.S. citizen
A nonresident alien individual
An estate
A qualified trust
Understand the concept of an S corporation: An S corporation is a type of corporation that meets specific Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements, allowing it to pass income, losses, deductions, and credits directly to shareholders for federal tax purposes.
Review the eligibility criteria for S corporation shareholders: According to IRS rules, shareholders must be individuals, certain trusts, or estates. Additionally, shareholders must be U.S. citizens or resident aliens; nonresident aliens are prohibited from being shareholders.
Analyze the options provided in the question: A U.S. citizen, an estate, and a qualified trust are all eligible to be S corporation shareholders under IRS rules. However, a nonresident alien individual is explicitly prohibited.
Confirm the reasoning: Nonresident aliens are excluded because S corporations are designed to ensure that income is taxed at the shareholder level within the U.S. tax system. Allowing nonresident aliens could complicate this taxation structure.
Conclude the answer: Based on the IRS rules, the correct answer is that a nonresident alien individual is prohibited from being an S corporation shareholder.
