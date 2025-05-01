Which of the following situations will create a deferred tax liability?
Using accelerated depreciation for tax purposes and straight-line depreciation for financial reporting
Recognizing warranty expenses earlier for tax purposes than for financial reporting
Recognizing revenue earlier for tax purposes than for financial reporting
Using straight-line depreciation for both tax and financial reporting
Understand the concept of deferred tax liability: It arises when taxable income is temporarily lower than accounting income due to timing differences between tax and financial reporting.
Analyze the first option: Using accelerated depreciation for tax purposes and straight-line depreciation for financial reporting creates a timing difference. Accelerated depreciation reduces taxable income faster in the early years compared to straight-line depreciation, leading to a deferred tax liability.
Evaluate the second option: Recognizing warranty expenses earlier for tax purposes than for financial reporting reduces taxable income earlier, which would create a deferred tax asset, not a liability.
Examine the third option: Recognizing revenue earlier for tax purposes than for financial reporting increases taxable income earlier, which would also create a deferred tax asset, not a liability.
Review the fourth option: Using straight-line depreciation for both tax and financial reporting does not create any timing differences, so no deferred tax liability or asset would arise.
