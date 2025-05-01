Why are short-term receivables listed after short-term investments on a classified balance sheet?
A
Because receivables are classified as non-current assets.
B
Because short-term investments are generally more liquid than receivables.
C
Because receivables are considered more reliable than investments.
D
Because investments are reported after all current assets.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly an asset can be converted into cash without significant loss of value. Short-term investments are generally more liquid than receivables because they can often be sold or redeemed for cash immediately.
Review the structure of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets into categories based on their liquidity and usability. Current assets are listed in order of liquidity, starting with the most liquid assets like cash and cash equivalents.
Recognize the placement of short-term investments: Short-term investments are listed after cash and cash equivalents because they are highly liquid and can be converted into cash quickly, often within a few days or weeks.
Understand the placement of receivables: Receivables, such as accounts receivable, are listed after short-term investments because they are less liquid. Receivables require collection efforts and may take longer to convert into cash compared to short-term investments.
Conclude why short-term receivables are listed after short-term investments: The order reflects the relative liquidity of the assets, with short-term investments being more liquid than receivables. This ensures the balance sheet provides a clear and logical presentation of current assets based on their liquidity.
