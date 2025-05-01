Which financial report displays the book (purchase or cost) value of inventory items along with the quantity on hand?
A
Income Statement
B
Accounts Receivable Aging Report
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Inventory Subsidiary Ledger
Understand the purpose of the Inventory Subsidiary Ledger: It is a detailed record that tracks the quantity and cost value of inventory items. This ledger provides information about the book value (purchase or cost value) of inventory items along with the quantity on hand.
Compare the Inventory Subsidiary Ledger to other financial reports: The Income Statement summarizes revenues and expenses, the Accounts Receivable Aging Report tracks outstanding customer balances, and the Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows. None of these reports provide detailed inventory information.
Recognize the role of the Inventory Subsidiary Ledger in inventory management: It helps businesses monitor inventory levels, calculate the cost of goods sold (COGS), and ensure accurate financial reporting.
Understand how the Inventory Subsidiary Ledger supports financial accounting: It provides the necessary data for preparing the Balance Sheet and Income Statement by ensuring accurate inventory valuation.
Conclude that the Inventory Subsidiary Ledger is the correct report for displaying the book value and quantity of inventory items, as it is specifically designed for this purpose.
