Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. The company is receiving $10,000 in cash from a customer, which indicates an inflow of cash. This is typically associated with revenue earned from providing goods or services.
Step 2: Recall the basic accounting principle of double-entry bookkeeping. Every transaction affects at least two accounts, and the total debits must equal the total credits.
Step 3: Identify the accounts involved. Since cash is received, the 'Cash' account will be debited (increased). The corresponding credit will be made to the 'Revenue' account, as the cash received represents income earned.
Step 4: Write the journal entry. Debit the 'Cash' account for $10,000 to reflect the increase in cash. Credit the 'Revenue' account for $10,000 to record the income earned.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect options. The other options involve accounts such as 'Accounts Payable' or 'Accounts Receivable,' which are not relevant to this transaction. The correct journal entry is: Debit Cash $10,000; Credit Revenue $10,000.
