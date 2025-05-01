Understand the concept of profit: Profit is the financial gain achieved when revenue exceeds expenses during a specific period.
Identify the components of profit: Revenue refers to the total income generated from business activities, while expenses represent the costs incurred to generate that revenue.
Recognize the formula for profit: Profit = Revenue - Expenses. This formula highlights the relationship between income and costs in determining profitability.
Clarify the incorrect options: 'Assets minus liabilities' refers to equity, not profit. 'Income minus dividends' relates to retained earnings, and 'Sales minus cost of goods sold' calculates gross profit, not overall profit.
Apply the correct answer: To calculate profit, subtract total expenses from total revenue, as stated in the problem.
