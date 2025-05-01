Which of the following best describes the result of 'sales revenue minus variable expenses'?
A
Operating income
B
Gross profit
C
Net sales
D
Contribution margin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Contribution Margin': Contribution margin is the amount remaining after deducting variable expenses from sales revenue. It represents the portion of sales revenue available to cover fixed expenses and contribute to profit.
Identify the components involved: Sales revenue refers to the total income generated from selling goods or services. Variable expenses are costs that change directly with the level of production or sales, such as raw materials and direct labor.
Perform the calculation: To find the contribution margin, subtract the total variable expenses from the total sales revenue. The formula is:
Understand the significance: Contribution margin is a key metric in cost-volume-profit analysis. It helps businesses determine how much revenue is available to cover fixed costs and generate profit.
Differentiate from other terms: Contribution margin is distinct from operating income, gross profit, and net sales. Operating income includes fixed expenses, gross profit includes cost of goods sold, and net sales accounts for deductions like returns and allowances.
