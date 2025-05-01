Which of the following actions would directly increase a company's net sales, potentially leading to a higher stock price?
A
Delaying revenue recognition to the next period
B
Issuing more shares of common stock
C
Increasing depreciation expense
D
Reducing sales returns and allowances
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net sales: Net sales are calculated as gross sales minus sales returns, allowances, and discounts. It represents the actual revenue a company earns from its sales activities.
Analyze the impact of sales returns and allowances: Sales returns and allowances reduce the gross sales figure, thereby decreasing net sales. Reducing these amounts would directly increase net sales.
Evaluate the other options: Delaying revenue recognition to the next period would not increase net sales in the current period. Issuing more shares of common stock affects equity, not net sales. Increasing depreciation expense impacts expenses and net income, but not net sales.
Focus on the correct action: Reducing sales returns and allowances improves net sales by minimizing deductions from gross sales, which can positively impact the company's financial performance and potentially lead to a higher stock price.
Conclude the reasoning: By reducing sales returns and allowances, the company can present stronger revenue figures, which may attract investors and positively influence the stock price.
