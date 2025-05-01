Which of the following accounts appears in one of the balance sheet columns of the worksheet?
A
Sales Revenue
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Rent Expense
D
Dividends
Step 1: Understand the structure of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is divided into three main sections: assets, liabilities, and equity. Accounts that appear on the balance sheet must fall into one of these categories.
Step 2: Analyze each account provided in the problem. Determine whether each account belongs to the balance sheet or another financial statement (e.g., income statement or statement of retained earnings).
Step 3: Evaluate 'Sales Revenue'. Sales Revenue is part of the income statement, as it represents the earnings from the company's operations during a specific period. It does not appear on the balance sheet.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Accounts Receivable'. Accounts Receivable is an asset account, representing money owed to the company by customers. Since it is an asset, it appears in the balance sheet under the 'Assets' section.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Rent Expense' and 'Dividends'. Rent Expense is part of the income statement, as it represents a cost incurred during operations. Dividends are part of the statement of retained earnings, as they represent distributions to shareholders. Neither appears on the balance sheet.
