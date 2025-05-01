Step 2: Focus on the asset subsections. Assets are resources owned by a company that have economic value. On a classified balance sheet, assets are divided into subsections such as Current Assets (e.g., cash, accounts receivable), Long-term Investments (e.g., stocks, bonds held for more than a year), Property, Plant, and Equipment (e.g., buildings, machinery), and Intangible Assets (e.g., patents, trademarks).