Which of the following is NOT included as part of the cost of equipment?
A
Purchase price of the equipment
B
Installation costs
C
Freight charges to deliver the equipment
D
Annual maintenance expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of equipment cost: The cost of equipment includes all expenditures necessary to acquire the asset and prepare it for use. This typically includes the purchase price, installation costs, and freight charges.
Review the components of equipment cost: The purchase price is the primary cost of acquiring the equipment. Installation costs are necessary to make the equipment operational, and freight charges are incurred to transport the equipment to its location.
Identify costs that are excluded: Costs that are not directly related to acquiring or preparing the equipment for use, such as annual maintenance expenses, are considered operating expenses and are not included in the equipment's initial cost.
Differentiate between capital expenditures and operating expenses: Capital expenditures are costs that provide future economic benefits and are included in the asset's cost. Operating expenses, like annual maintenance, are recurring costs that are expensed in the period they are incurred.
Conclude the analysis: Based on the definitions and distinctions, annual maintenance expenses are not part of the equipment's cost because they are ongoing operating expenses rather than initial acquisition or preparation costs.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian