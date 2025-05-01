Which of the following is classified as an account receivable?
A
Notes receivable due in more than one year
B
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
C
Interest receivable from investments
D
Advances to employees for travel expenses
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of accounts receivable. Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is recorded as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The goal is to identify which option fits the definition of accounts receivable.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Notes receivable due in more than one year.' Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a certain amount, often including interest, and if due in more than one year, they are classified as long-term assets, not accounts receivable.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Interest receivable from investments.' Interest receivable is an amount earned but not yet received, typically related to investments, and is not classified as accounts receivable.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit.' This fits the definition of accounts receivable because it represents money owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
