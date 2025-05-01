Which of the following is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Interest Receivable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Accounts Payable
D
Notes Receivable
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They are considered assets because they represent future cash inflows.
Identify the types of receivables: Common types of receivables include Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Interest Receivable. These are all amounts that the company expects to collect in the future.
Analyze the given options: Accounts Receivable refers to amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. Notes Receivable refers to written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date. Interest Receivable represents interest income earned but not yet received.
Understand why Accounts Payable is not a receivable: Accounts Payable represents amounts the company owes to suppliers or creditors. It is a liability, not an asset, and therefore not a type of receivable.
Conclude that Accounts Payable is the correct answer because it is a liability and does not fall under the category of receivables.
