Which of the following best describes a form used for recording transactions in chronological order in accounting?
A
Trial balance
B
Balance sheet
C
Ledger account
D
General journal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the general journal: It is a primary book of accounting used to record transactions in chronological order, meaning the order in which they occur.
Learn the structure of the general journal: Each entry typically includes the date, accounts affected, debit and credit amounts, and a brief description of the transaction.
Compare the general journal to other accounting forms: The trial balance is a summary of all ledger accounts to check for errors, the balance sheet shows the financial position of a company, and ledger accounts are detailed records of individual accounts. None of these record transactions in chronological order like the general journal does.
Recognize the importance of the general journal: It serves as the foundation for transferring entries to the ledger accounts, ensuring accurate and organized accounting records.
Conclude that the general journal is the correct answer because it is specifically designed for recording transactions in chronological order, unlike the other options provided.
