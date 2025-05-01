Which accounting principle allocates expenses to revenues in the proper period?
A
Revenue Recognition Principle
B
Matching Principle
C
Historical Cost Principle
D
Full Disclosure Principle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the Matching Principle: This principle ensures that expenses are recorded in the same period as the revenues they help generate. It is a fundamental concept in accrual accounting.
Review the Revenue Recognition Principle: This principle dictates that revenue should be recognized when it is earned, regardless of when cash is received. It focuses on revenue timing rather than expense allocation.
Examine the Historical Cost Principle: This principle states that assets should be recorded at their original purchase price, not at current market value. It is unrelated to expense allocation.
Consider the Full Disclosure Principle: This principle requires that all relevant financial information be disclosed in the financial statements. It does not deal with matching expenses to revenues.
Conclude that the Matching Principle is the correct answer because it directly addresses the allocation of expenses to revenues in the proper period, ensuring accurate financial reporting.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian