Caleb and Anna have started a business together, sharing both profits and losses equally, and have not filed any formal paperwork with the state. What type of business organization are they most likely operating under?
A
Corporation
B
Partnership
C
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
D
Sole Proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization listed in the problem: Corporation, Partnership, Limited Liability Company (LLC), and Sole Proprietorship.
Recognize that Caleb and Anna are sharing profits and losses equally, which is a key feature of a Partnership. Partnerships typically involve two or more individuals who agree to share the financial outcomes of the business.
Note that no formal paperwork has been filed with the state. This aligns with the nature of a Partnership, as it can be formed informally without requiring state registration, unlike Corporations or LLCs.
Eliminate Sole Proprietorship as an option because it involves a single owner, whereas Caleb and Anna are co-owners.
Conclude that the most likely business organization Caleb and Anna are operating under is a Partnership, based on the shared profits and losses and the lack of formal paperwork.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian