In the context of business organization, what do the solid lines on an organization chart typically represent in terms of reporting relationships within a company?
A
Temporary project teams
B
External partnerships
C
Direct lines of authority between managers and subordinates
D
Informal communication channels
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an organization chart: It visually represents the structure of a company, showing how roles, responsibilities, and authority are distributed.
Identify the meaning of solid lines: Solid lines on an organization chart typically indicate formal reporting relationships, which represent direct lines of authority between managers and subordinates.
Differentiate solid lines from other types of lines: Solid lines are distinct from dotted lines, which may represent informal communication channels, temporary project teams, or external partnerships.
Relate the concept to hierarchy: Solid lines help clarify the chain of command, ensuring that employees understand who they report to and who holds decision-making authority.
Apply this understanding to the problem: Based on the explanation, solid lines on an organization chart represent direct lines of authority between managers and subordinates, as opposed to informal communication channels or external partnerships.
