Why were big businesses usually set up as corporations?
A
Because corporations are easier to dissolve than other business forms
B
To avoid all forms of government regulation
C
Because corporations guarantee higher profits than partnerships
D
To limit the personal liability of owners and facilitate the raising of large amounts of capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners, providing limited liability protection to its shareholders. This means that the personal assets of the owners are protected from the corporation's debts and obligations.
Recognize the advantages of corporations in raising capital: Corporations can issue shares of stock to investors, which allows them to raise large amounts of capital more easily compared to other business forms like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Compare corporations to other business forms: Unlike partnerships or sole proprietorships, corporations have the ability to exist independently of their owners, making them more stable and attractive to investors.
Understand the role of limited liability: Limited liability means that shareholders are only responsible for the amount they have invested in the corporation and are not personally liable for the corporation's debts. This reduces risk for owners and encourages investment.
Conclude why big businesses are set up as corporations: The combination of limited liability and the ability to raise substantial capital makes corporations the preferred structure for large businesses, as it facilitates growth and protects owners from excessive financial risk.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian