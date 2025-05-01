Which of the following is the best example of technology impacting financial services?
A
The use of blockchain for secure and transparent financial transactions
B
Hiring additional accountants to process payroll by hand
C
Relying solely on face-to-face meetings for client consultations
D
Manual preparation of financial statements using paper ledgers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for the best example of technology impacting financial services. This means identifying the option that demonstrates the use of technology to improve or transform financial processes.
Analyze the options: Review each option to determine whether it involves the use of technology and how it impacts financial services.
Option 1: 'The use of blockchain for secure and transparent financial transactions' - Blockchain is a modern technology that enhances security and transparency in financial transactions, making it a strong candidate.
Option 2: 'Hiring additional accountants to process payroll by hand' - This does not involve technology; it relies on manual labor, so it is not an example of technology impacting financial services.
Option 3: 'Relying solely on face-to-face meetings for client consultations' and Option 4: 'Manual preparation of financial statements using paper ledgers' - Both of these options involve traditional, non-technological methods, so they do not demonstrate the impact of technology on financial services.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian