Which of the following is primarily responsible for executing the business strategy within an organization?
A
Board of Directors
B
Management
C
Shareholders
D
External Auditors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of each entity listed in the options: Board of Directors, Management, Shareholders, and External Auditors.
The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the organization and ensuring that the business strategy aligns with the company's goals, but they do not execute the strategy directly.
Management is primarily responsible for executing the business strategy. They implement the plans, allocate resources, and ensure the day-to-day operations align with the strategic goals set by the Board of Directors.
Shareholders are the owners of the company and have voting rights on major decisions, but they do not execute the business strategy.
External Auditors are independent professionals who review the financial statements and ensure compliance with accounting standards, but they are not involved in executing the business strategy.
