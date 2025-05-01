Which of the following is NOT an advantage of the corporate form of business organization?
A
Ability to raise large amounts of capital
B
Double taxation of earnings
C
Limited liability for shareholders
D
Continuous existence regardless of ownership changes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the corporate form of business organization. Corporations are separate legal entities that provide certain advantages, such as limited liability for shareholders, the ability to raise large amounts of capital, and continuous existence regardless of ownership changes.
Step 2: Analyze the concept of 'double taxation of earnings.' This occurs because corporations pay taxes on their profits, and shareholders also pay taxes on dividends received from those profits. This is considered a disadvantage of the corporate form of business organization.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question. Identify which options are advantages of the corporate form of business organization (e.g., ability to raise capital, limited liability, and continuous existence).
Step 4: Recognize that 'double taxation of earnings' is not an advantage but rather a disadvantage of the corporate form of business organization.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer to the question is 'Double taxation of earnings,' as it is the only option listed that is not an advantage of the corporate form of business organization.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian