Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding sole proprietorships?
A
A sole proprietorship is easy to establish and dissolve.
B
A sole proprietorship has unlimited liability for its owner.
C
The owner of a sole proprietorship has complete control over business decisions.
D
A sole proprietorship is taxed separately from its owner.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest form of business structure and does not require formal registration in many jurisdictions.
Review the characteristics of sole proprietorships: Sole proprietorships are easy to establish and dissolve, the owner has unlimited liability, and the owner has complete control over business decisions.
Analyze the taxation aspect: In a sole proprietorship, the business income is not taxed separately. Instead, it is reported on the owner's personal income tax return, meaning the business and the owner are considered the same entity for tax purposes.
Compare the statements provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement against the characteristics of sole proprietorships. Identify the statement that contradicts the known facts about sole proprietorships.
Conclude which statement is incorrect: Based on the analysis, the statement 'A sole proprietorship is taxed separately from its owner' is incorrect because the business income is taxed as part of the owner's personal income.
